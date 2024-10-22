Youth held for posting provocative post on social media in Tirunelveli

A youth who posted a provocative statement while brandishing a machete on the social media has been arrested by Tirunelveli City Police.

The accused was identified as M. Abdul Ajees, 20, of Kattusekkadi Street in Melapalayam. The Melapalayam police had registered a case on Monday and arrested him and sent him for remand on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena has warned people against posting such messages that disturb public tranquility. The police were watching the social media closely, he added.