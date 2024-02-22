Youth held for online fraud

February 22, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The District Cyber Crime Police have arrested a youth from Madurai in connection with online fraud to the tune of ₹11.72 lakh.

Police said one Jinnah of Kayalpattinam received a message on his mobile phone on October 19 asking him to join a part-time online job. On coming to know about this offer, Jinnah’s father-in-law Wavoo Uviyas Bhagmi, accepted this offer through the links sent by a stranger and transferred ₹11.72 lakh from the bank account of Jinnah.

Since he did not get the returns as assured by the stranger, Mr. Bhagmi tried to get his nvestment back, but in vain.

Against this backdrop, one Sridhar contacted Mr. Jinnah and regretted for defrauding the investments of Mr. Bhagmi. He transferred online ₹ 59,000 to the account of Mr. Jinnah to earn his trust and got information about his family members.

On getting the photos of the family members of Mr. Jinnah, Sridhar sent the morphed photos of the family members of Mr. Jinnah and Mr. Bhagmi and started threatening that he would post it on social media. He also threatened Mr. Bhagmi and Mr. Jinnah of dire consequences.

Unable to bear with the harassment, the victims filed complaint with National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Subsequently, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan referred the case to ADSP, Cyber Crime, Unnikrishnan.

A special team led by Inspector Joselin Arul Selvi nabbed Sridhar Muthuramalingam, 36, of Thathtaneri in Madurai and seized three mobile phones from him. After being produced before the court, Sridhar was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.