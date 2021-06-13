Youth held for objectionable post in social media

TENKASI

The Vasudevanallur police have arrested a youth for allegedly posting a message threatening the youth from a different caste.

Police started an investigation after a post in social media threatened that the youth, especially students, belonging to a particular caste would be beheaded if they continued to press for their demand for christening the Madurai airport after the late leader belonging to their community.

Subsequently, M. Marudhupandian, 25, of Vasudevanallur filed a complaint with Vasudevanallur police.

The police found that three persons, including V. Maridurai, 21, of Indra Colony near Mela Sanganaperi near Vasudevanallur, had reportedly posted the message and shared it.

The police have arrested Maridurai and are on the lookout for his associates.