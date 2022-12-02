Youth held for murdering friend

  1. EPaper
December 02, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested a labourer for allegedly murdering his friend under the influence of alcohol.

 Police said labourer Poolpandi, 45, of Thevar Colony here was consuming liquor with his friend T. Marimuthu, 37, of nearby Silverpuram in an abandoned building on Friday afternoon.

 When Poolpandi, under the influence of alcohol, picked-up an argument with Marimuthu and threw a stone at him, a scuffle broke out. As Marimuthu allegedly attacked Poolpandi with a stone on his head, he died on the spot.

 After Marimuthu went to the liquor shop bar again and informed them that he had attacked Poolpandi with a stone, they alerted the Thoothukudi SIPCOT Police, who arrested Marimuthu and sent the body to Thoothukudi Medical College for a post-mortem.

