Youth held for murder of man

November 30, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Wednesday nabbed C. Prabhakaran of Dindigul in connection with the murder of a youth in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Ganesan found his son G. Jothi, 25, dead at their farmhouse at Thavakadu near Chinnakasampatti in Natham block. Jothi was living in the farmhouse after returning from abroad.

A special team including Assistant Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan, Natham Inspector Thanga Muniasamy and Sub-Inspectors were formed to look into the case.

The police found that the accused, who was in love with the sister of the victim, wanted to marry her. “Jothi refused as she was getting married to someone else. Prabhakaran assaulted Jothi in a fit of rage. Jothi sustained cut injuries on his neck and died on the spot,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

The body was taken to Government Hospital in Natham for post mortem and the body was handed over to the relatives on Tuesday. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

