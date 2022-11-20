Youth held for marrying, assaulting minor girl

November 20, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old youth, G. Vetri Velmurugan, of Anna Nagar, has been arrested for having married a minor girl and assaulting her.

The police said that the youth, who was into banana trading, had befriended the girl’s father.

When he was looking for an alliance, the father had married off his daughter to him. The girl was then only 17 years of age.

The youth, who was an alcoholic, had started to assault her in a drunken mood. On Thursday, he assaulted her and locked her inside their house. After being alerted, the Tallakulam police rescued her.

During enquiry, it was revealed that the girl was minor at the time of her marriage.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the Tallakulam police have arrested the youth for assault, criminal intimidation, under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under the provisions of Child Marriage Act.

