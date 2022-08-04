Youth held for cheating job-seekers

NAGERCOIL

A youth has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Police of Mumbai for allegedly cheating, along with his friends, job seekers in the guise of providing them employment in an ‘information technology’ company.

Police said Prince Sharon, 30, of Kurusadi near Thittuvilai under Bhoothapandi police station limits and his friends, who claimed to have floated their information technology company with offices in Mumbai, Nagercoil and Malaysia, had given online advertisements asking the engineering graduates to apply for various positions in their firm.

After ‘scrutinizing’ the applications, the company’s recruitment team interviewed the applicants and informed them that they had been selected with attractive package.

Besides taking ‘deposit money’ from the successful candidates, they collected the candidates’ Aadhar card, PAN card and the first page of bank passbook copies with which they allegedly siphoned off money from the candidates’ bank accounts.

When the successful candidates did not get any ‘offer letter’ from the firm even after submitting the ‘deposit amount’ and money was drawn from their bank accounts, they tried to reach their contacts in the company and found that they had been cheated by giving them bogus mobile phone numbers.

Following complaints from affected aspirants from various parts of the country and even from Malaysia, the Cyber Crime Police of Mumbai City landed here on Wednesday and nabbed Prince Sharon with the help of Bhoothapandi police. A search was conducted in his house.

When he was produced before a court here on Thursday, Prince Sharon complained of illness and got admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam.

The quantum of this scam was yet to be ascertained and according to unconfirmed sources, it may be several crores of rupees. Once he gets discharged from the hospital, the investigators will get a transit warrant and take him to Mumbai for further investigation,” the police here said.