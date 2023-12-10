Youth held for cheating divorcees and widows seeking second marriage on matrimonial website

December 10, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

A youth, who targeted widows and divorcees seeking second marriage and cheated them after promising to marry them, was arrested on Sunday.

Madurai City Police have booked the youth, N. Karthikraj, 26, of Paramakudi, three cases of cheating and one case of robbery against him. He has been sent to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the youth had rummaged through various matrimonial websites and zeroed in on women who are either widows or divorcees seeking second marriage. Karthikraj would call the women and impress them with his sweet glib. After talking for two or three days, he would invite them for a treat at a restaurant. After eating out, he would promise to get them some gold ornaments and take their jewels and disappear.

Based on a complaint from a 35-year-old woman from Virudhunagar, K. Pudur police traced him and arrested the youth.

Inquiry revealed that he had deceived several women in the guise of marrying them and taking their studs, chains and mobile phones. He had few cases pending in different police stations in Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts since 2019.

He had taken of one of the victims to a garment showroom under Tallakulam police station limits. When she was going to the trial room, he took her gold chain and disappeared.

In another case, he took another woman to Rajaji Children’s Park and removed her gold chain and wore it. When she went to the restroom, he escaped.

The police said that he had sold all the gold and had deposited few lakhs in his bank account.

The police are trying to contact other women whom he could have cheated in a similar fashion. Some of the women were hesitant to lodge complaint, a police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.