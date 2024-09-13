Youth held for attacking PG medical student

A youth has been arrested for assaulting a postgraduate medical student of Thoothukudi Government Medical College.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said one Karthik, 22, of Thoppu Street in Muthaiahpuram, who came to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday with stab injuries, told the doctors that he was attacked by three persons. Subsequently, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment and postgraduate student Manikanda Prabhu, 26, was attending him.

When the nurses woke up sleeping Karthik around 2.30 a.m. for taking X-ray, he attacked Dr. Manikanda Prabhu and issued death threat to him for disturbing him.

Based on the complaint from Dr. Manikanda Prabhu, the Thoothukudi South Police filed case against Karthik and arrested him. They also collected CCTV footage from the cameras fitted in the casualty ward. Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.