Youth held for attacking PG medical student

Published - September 13, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth has been arrested for assaulting a postgraduate medical student of Thoothukudi Government Medical College.

 Police said one Karthik, 22, of Thoppu Street in Muthaiahpuram, who came to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday with stab injuries, told the doctors that he was attacked by three persons. Subsequently, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment and postgraduate student Manikanda Prabhu, 26, was attending him.

 When the nurses woke up sleeping Karthik around 2.30 a.m. for taking X-ray, he attacked Dr. Manikanda Prabhu and issued death threat to him for disturbing him.

 Based on the complaint from Dr. Manikanda Prabhu, the Thoothukudi South Police filed case against Karthik and arrested him. They also collected CCTV footage from the cameras fitted in the casualty ward.  Further investigations are on.

