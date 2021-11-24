Youth held for attacking bus driver

Madurai City Police have arrested a youth, Suresh, on a charge of assaulting a TNSTC bus driver after a quarrel over overtaking the bus on Theni Road on Monday.

The police said the bus, proceeding to Tiruppur from Rameswaram, was driven by Muthukrishnan. When the bus was going on Theni Road around noon, an SUV tried to overtake the bus, and the vehicle collided.

Consequently, Suresh, the SUV driver, picked a quarrel with Mr. Muthukrishnan and hurled a stone on the bus that broke the side glass of the bus. Mr. Muthukrishnan was injured in the attack.

Later, the police arrested Suresh and sent him to judicial custody.

A video clipping of Suresh attempting to attack the driver went viral in the social media.