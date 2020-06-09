Youth held; 3 stolen cars, mini-lorry recovered

09 June 2020 17:18 IST

Police have arrested a ‘car-lifter’ and recovered 3 cars and a mini-lorry from him.

After a few cars were stolen in the town in the past two months, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan formed two special teams under the supervision of Prakash, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, to crack the cases.

When a police team was conducting vehicle check at Fourth Gate area on Monday morning, the driver of a car turned the vehicle and tried to escape from the spot even though the police asked him to stop the car. However, the police intercepted the car and grilled the driver, who was identified as J. Jamaludeen alias Jamal, 31, of Nandagopalapuram in Thoothukudi.

During interrogation, Jamal told the police that he and his friend from Natarajapuram, also in Thoothukudi, had stolen 3 cars and a mini-lorry, which were seized by the police later. A hunt is on to nab his friend. The Thoothukudi north police have registered a case.