Youth have a major role in upkeep of waterbodies, says PWD engineer

August 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Youth have a major role in the upkeep of waterbodies situated around them and only when they are preserved, water storage will be a reality, according to PWD Assistant Executive Engineer (Water Resources Department) P. Ravikumar.

Speaking at a Government School in Illamanur near here on Tuesday on the ‘Importance of waterbodies” organised by the Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage, he said that tanks in Tamil Nadu were the major source of water for irrigation and for drinking purposes in many cities and villages even today.

The dams built several years ago in many parts of the State continued to serve their purpose for the farmers and general public in very many ways. Over a period, the upkeep had not been satisfactory due to various factors, such as urbanisation and pollution among others.

In the larger interest of the society, the youngsters (students) should take a lead role in preserving these waterbodies and ensure that none in the society dumped waste in tanks. “If we keep the Vaigai clean, there may not be any reason to clean the river course,” Mr Ravikumar said and appealed to students to be pro-active in this regard.

He explained the significance of major reservoirs in the country and in Tamil Nadu on how they paved way for water storage and benefited farmers. He also highlighted the uniqueness of the Mullaperiyar dam and the water being drawn to five districts in south Tamil Nadu through the Vaigai dam.

The Interact Club officers were installed from the government school. Rotarians A. Aladi Arun, Ramasubramanian, Madhav Muthiah, Arun Vijaay Malli, teachers from the school and others participated.

