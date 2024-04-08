ADVERTISEMENT

Youth hacks to worker to death during spat

April 08, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth allegedly hacked to death a daily wage earner on Sunday night during a petty quarrel.

The police said R. Anbu, 32, of Notchikulam near Krishnapuram in Sivanthipatti police station limits, and his friend V. Balamurugan, 28, a daily wage earner from the same area, were sitting near the open auditorium in the village on Sunday night after consuming liquor. As Anbu was not going to work regularly, Balamurugan reportedly mocked him.  Angered by this, Anbu snatched the mobile phone from Balamurugan and refused to return it. An angry Balamurugan allegedly hacked Anbu to death and fled the spot. The Sivanthipatti police have a launched a search for him.

