Youth hacks Class XII girl student due to ‘unreciprocated love’ in Thoothukudi

April 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A Class XII girl student was stabbed by a stalker as she came out of her school on Monday.

According to police, A. Solai, 22, of Chekkaarakkudi hacked a the girl student of Government Higher Secondary School at Chekkaarakkudi near Pudukottai when she came out of the school on Monday afternoon after writing her final public examination. When the people in the vicinity tried to nab Solai, he managed to escape.

Teachers immediately rushed the girl, who was bleeding, to a Primary Health Centre for first-aid and then took her to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for further treatment. She has been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Since the police started searching for Solai, he surrendered before Thattappaarai police. During interrogation, he told the police that he hacked the girl as she refused to be in a relationship with him. Further investigations are on.