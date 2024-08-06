Youth hacked to death

Some unidentified persons hacked to death a youth in his shop at Melapalayam here around Monday midnight.

Police said the armed gang hacked to death A. Seyad Thameem, 31, of Melapalayam when he was working in his shop near VST Mosque in Melapalayam. As he failed to return home, Thameem’s father went to his shop after midnight to find his son lying dead in a pool of blood with multiple cut injuries.

Melapalayam police, who sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem, collected CCTV camera footages. The police suspect that a man from Sirukkankurichi near Seethaparpanallur, with whom Thameem had a land dispute, might have murdered him.

Special teams have been formed to nab the suspect and his associates.