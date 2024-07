A youth, Victor (21) of Seithunganallur, was hacked to death by his maternal uncle, Kasi, and his son, Thangaselvam (19) as they did not like his love affair with his daughter, under Pappakudi police station limits.

The police said that Victor had come to Pappakudi to meet the girl. A quarrel erupted between Kasi and his nephew. Kasi and his son who got angry over him, attacked him with a sharp weapon near his house and killed him.

Pappakudi police have arrested both the assailants.

