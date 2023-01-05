ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacked to death

January 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

An armed gang hacked to death the owner of the two-wheeler parking lot in Kovilpatti new bus stand in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said I. Anantharaj, 30, of Vazhavanthanpuram in Virudhunagar district was running the two-wheeler parking lot in Kovilpatti new bus stand. When Anantharaj was sleeping in the parking lot, an armed gang that came to the spot on bikes around 5.30 a.m. sprinkled chilli powder on his face and hacked him to death.

Kovilpatti West police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot. Police have collected CCTV footages from the scene of crime and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US