Man hacked to death

January 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

An armed gang hacked to death the owner of the two-wheeler parking lot in Kovilpatti new bus stand in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said I. Anantharaj, 30, of Vazhavanthanpuram in Virudhunagar district was running the two-wheeler parking lot in Kovilpatti new bus stand. When Anantharaj was sleeping in the parking lot, an armed gang that came to the spot on bikes around 5.30 a.m. sprinkled chilli powder on his face and hacked him to death.

Kovilpatti West police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot. Police have collected CCTV footages from the scene of crime and are investigating.