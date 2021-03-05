Youth hacked to death

Sivaganga

05 March 2021 21:43 IST

In a suspected case of murder for revenge, the police were on the lookout for three persons here on Friday after a 20-year-old youth was hacked to death by an armed gang near Manamadurai police station.

The broad daylight murder shocked the residents in the vicinity. Shops downed shutters till noon and police pickets were posted in the area.

As the information reached, Superintendent of Police Rajarajan and ADSP Muralidharan visited the scene of crime and held inquiries.

Preliminary probe suggested that Agniraj (20) son of Thangamani of Manamadurai had come to the police station to sign the register as part of the bail condition granted to him by a Judicial Magistrate court.

When Agniraj stepped out of the police station and left the place on his two-wheeler, a three- member gang, which was watching him from a distance attacked him. Taken by shock, even before he could escape, the gang is said to have surrounded him and assaulted with weapons in which he collapsed on the spot.

A senior officer said that Agniraj and eight others were arrested in connection with a murder reported on January 9. When Arunnathan (27) of Manamadurai and his accomplice Vinod Kannan (30) of Kaatu Udaikulam were sitting in a tea shop, an armed gang attacked the duo, in which Arunnathan died and his accomplice was admitted in hospital for treatment.

Under such circumstances, nine persons including Agniraj had surrendered in a court and recently, when he had come on bail, he was attacked. Hence, the police suspect that it could be a revenge murder. A murder case has been registered and special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.