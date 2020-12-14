Youth hacked to death

14 December 2020 20:06 IST

TIRUNELVELI

A youth was hacked to death after he had a heated argument with an old man.

Police said the argument broke out between P. Esakki Raja, 21, of Rengasamudram Naththam Colony under Pappakudi police station limits and S. Papanasam, 60, of the same area on Sunday night over taking puja items auctioned in the village temple.

When Esakki Raja was returning home after the argument, Papanasam, his associates Mariappan, 47, Poovaiah, 36, and Jai Ganesh, 26, waylaid him and hacked him.

With grievous injuries, Esakki Raja was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where died in the small hours of Monday.

Based on the complaint from Padalingam, father of the deceased, the police arrested Mariappan, Poovaiah and Jai Ganesh. They are searching for Papanasam.

In another incident, Sudalaimani alias Manikandan, 27, of Kalyanipuram, who was working in a meat shop in nearby Pavoorchathram was found dead in a private farm at Avudaiyanur on Monday morning. His head had been crushed with a stone.

Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh visited the spot.

Pavoorchathram police are investigating.