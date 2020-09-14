Youth hacked to death

14 September 2020 18:00 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

A youth was hacked to death by an armed gang at Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour on Sunday night following an altercation between the deceased and one of the assailants earlier in the day.

Police said I. Samson, 24, of Sundar Nagar under Muthiahpuram police station and his friend Mukundan of the same area had come to a textile showroom here on Sunday evening. Even as they were purchasing dress, S. Rajavel alias Isravel, 19, of Kovilpillai Nagar near Thermal Nagar, who already had enmity with Samson, also came to the showroom.

When an altercation broke out between Samson and Rajavel even as they were purchasing clothes, workers of the showroom pacified and moved them out of the shop.

As Samson shared this incident with his friend J. Kapil Dev, 27, of Bharathi Nagar under Muthiahpuram police station limits, the latter called Rajavel over the phone around 11 p.m. and warned him of dire consequences for having threatened Samson.

As it led to a heated argument between them over the phone, Rajavel and five of his friends came to Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, where Kapil Dev was sitting, and hacked him to death.

Thoothukudi south police registered a case and are on the lookout for the gang.