Youth hacked to death near Rajapalayam

August 08, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man, S. Suryaprakash, was hacked to death by a gang at Mugavur under Dhalavaipuram police station limits on Monday.

According to police, Suryaprakash, who was working in a quarry in Nagercoil, had come to his home in Mugavur. When he learnt that one M. Karuppasamy alias Sithan of Chettiyarpatti had picked a quarrel and beat up his brother Gurusamy, he questioned Karuppasamy’s friends J. Arputharaj and Michael Raj about Karuppasamy on Sunday afternoon. He also attacked Michael Raj with a stone.

Suryaprakash’s family members pacified him and took him home.

However, later in the evening, Karuppasamy and his friends R. Murugesan and V. Balamurugan waylaid Suryaprakash and his uncle Gurusamy, who were riding a motorcycle, near a temple.

Karuppasamy attacked Suryaprakash with a sword and inflicted multiple cut injuries on him. The gang also attacked Mr. Gurusamy. Both of them were rushed to Rajapalayam Government Hospital, where Suryaprakash was declared brought dead.

Gurusamy is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Dhalavaipuram police are investigating.

