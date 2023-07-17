Youth hacked to death near Nazareth

July 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A youth was hacked to death near Nazareth in the district on Sunday night. Police said an armed gang hacked C. Thiraviya Selvam, 30, of Mookkuperi near Nazareth even as he was returning to his home on Sunday night. As the passers-by saw the youth lying in a pool of blood, they alerted the Nazareth police, who rushed him to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. However, the victim died while being taken to the hospital. During investigation, police found that an argument broke out between Thiraviya Selvam and another group from Seythunganallur during a temple festival held in May last. Hence, the police suspect that this enmity might have resulted in the murder of Thiraviya Selvam. Subsequently, the police have picked up 6 persons for interrogation.