Youth hacked to death in city

May 14, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth, V. Ananthakumar of Jaihindpuram, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang under the South Gate police station limits on Sunday.

The police said that the deceased used to milk cow. When he was riding a motorbike near Meenakshi Theatre, an armed gang waylaid him in the forenoon and attacked him indiscriminately with sharp weapons.

He died on the spot with multiple cut injuries on his head.

His body was take to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

South Gate police were yet to establish the motive behind the murder and were on the lookout for the assailants.

