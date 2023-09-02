September 02, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

A 19-year-old youth, S. Kabil Khan, of Samikulam in Chinnamanur was hacked to death by a family of three, including a woman, on Friday night.

The police said that the deceased was friendly with the wife of one Alavudeen. This was creating trouble in their family.

The family members had already warned him to snap his friendship with the woman.

However, since he continued to speak with her, Alavudeen and his brother-in-law, Mohammed Shami (19) had assaulted him with sharp weapons killing him on the spot. Alavudeen’s wife has also been booked for murder.

