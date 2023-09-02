HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth hacked to death in Chinnamanur in Theni district; three including woman booked

September 02, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old youth, S. Kabil Khan, of Samikulam in Chinnamanur was hacked to death by a family of three, including a woman, on Friday night.

The police said that the deceased was friendly with the wife of one Alavudeen. This was creating trouble in their family.

The family members had already warned him to snap his friendship with the woman.

However, since he continued to speak with her, Alavudeen and his brother-in-law, Mohammed Shami (19) had assaulted him with sharp weapons killing him on the spot. Alavudeen’s wife has also been booked for murder.

Related Topics

murder / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.