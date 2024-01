January 16, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

A 22 year old youth V. Ramesh of Eliyarpathi village in Madurai district was gored to death by a bull on Tuesday. The bull belonging to a relative of the deceased was being taken to their residence from a nearby temple when it ran amok and gored Ramesh. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

