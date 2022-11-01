Youth gets 6 years imprisonment

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

A special court here has awarded six years imprisonment to a youth for sexually misbehaving with two minor girls.

 According to prosecution, Saran Raj, 28, of Vairaavikinaru under Koodankulam police station limits sexually misbehaved with two minor girls from the same area in 2021. When the girls informed their parents, they filed complaints with the All Women Police, Valliyoor, who arrested Saran Raj under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 The POCSO special court judge awarded six years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs. 2,000 on Saran Raj on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app