Youth gets 6 years imprisonment

TIRUNELVELI

A special court here has awarded six years imprisonment to a youth for sexually misbehaving with two minor girls.

According to prosecution, Saran Raj, 28, of Vairaavikinaru under Koodankulam police station limits sexually misbehaved with two minor girls from the same area in 2021. When the girls informed their parents, they filed complaints with the All Women Police, Valliyoor, who arrested Saran Raj under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The POCSO special court judge awarded six years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs. 2,000 on Saran Raj on Tuesday.