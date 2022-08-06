Madurai

Youth from Madurai drowns in Tamirabharani

Special Correspondent TIIRUNELVELI August 06, 2022 21:17 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:19 IST

A youth from Madurai district, who had come to Papanasam on Saturday to offer prayers in the temple and perform rituals, drowned in the Tamirabharani.

Police said a group of people from Karukkanpatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district had come to Papanasam to offer prayers in the temple. When they were taking bath in the Tamirabharani flowing in front of Papanasa Swami Temple, V. Kottaisamy, 19, accidentally moved to the deeper part of the river and drowned.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Ambasaumdram were immediately alerted. They rushed to the spot, retrieved the body of Kottaisamy and sent it to Ambasamudram Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vickramasingapuram police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...