Youth from Madurai drowns in Tamirabharani

A youth from Madurai district, who had come to Papanasam on Saturday to offer prayers in the temple and perform rituals, drowned in the Tamirabharani.

Police said a group of people from Karukkanpatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district had come to Papanasam to offer prayers in the temple. When they were taking bath in the Tamirabharani flowing in front of Papanasa Swami Temple, V. Kottaisamy, 19, accidentally moved to the deeper part of the river and drowned.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Ambasaumdram were immediately alerted. They rushed to the spot, retrieved the body of Kottaisamy and sent it to Ambasamudram Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Vickramasingapuram police have registered a case.