Youth from Bangalore held for cheating

The special team of the cyber crime wing of Ramanathapuram district arrested Maruti (23) son of Sridhar of Ramnagara district in Karnataka on charges of cheating job aspirants among other criminal offences and produced him before the judicial magistrate court.

Following a complaint from Manoja, wife of Sakti Kumar of Pattinamkathan here, SP Thangadurai directed the cyber crime wing police to register a case.

The complainant stated that she was looking for an online job and had registered her name in a specific portal. After a few days, she received a call from a woman claiming to be working as a marketing executive. Assuring of giving an online job with an annual pay package et al, the gullible woman was made to remit Rs 25000 as registration charges.

When she did not get any job as claimed, she lodged the complaint.

A special team visited Bangalore and arrested Maruti. Based on his confession, the police seized two laptops, several sim cards (all purchased in fake names), seven mobile phones and Rs 25000 cash. It is said that the accused, a graduate, had opened a company without following the mandatory procedures.

He had joined with his former classmate and hired some young girls who could speak Kannada and Tamil fluently. The young girls were given the designation as marketing executive and made to get money online from aspirants to their bank accounts.

A senior officer said that at least the key accused may have cheated over 100 people and taken over Rs 10 lakh so far. Further investigation was on.