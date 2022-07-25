Youth found murdered

SIVAKASI

A 19-year-old youth, V. Muthukumar, who was reportedly kidnapped from Viswanatham on Sunday evening, was found murdered amidst wild growth near Anaikuttam on Monday.

Police said the youth was kidnapped by two persons. The motive of the murder was yet to be ascertained, they added. The police have picked up two suspects in this connection. A case of murder has been registered.