Youth found murdered

KOVILPATTI

An unidentified youth was found murdered in the forest near Kayathar on Thursday.

The police said the body of a 35-year-old male was found lying in the forest close to Thalavaipuram near Kayathar on Thursday. Since the body was carrying multiple bleeding injuries, the passers-by alerted the police, who sent the body to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for postmortem.

When the police scanned the scene of crime, they could collect broken liquor bottles, water bottles and snacks from the spot, suggesting that the victim, who had suffered injuries on the nape and the ears, might have been murdered even as he was consuming liquor with his friends or others. The left leg had been crushed with stone.

The police have registered a case.