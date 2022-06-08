Youth found murdered

TIRUNELVELI

A youth was found murdered at Panagudi on Wednesday.

The police said R. Pasumathi, 24, of Panagudi, a butcher, had a dispute with his relatives over apportioning the ancestral properties worth several crores of rupees after the recent demise of his father Ramar and the issue was settled recently. As per the agreement reached during the peace talks, Pasumathi’s relatives involved in the dispute reportedly agreed to give ₹50 lakh to him.

Against this backdrop, Pasumathi was found murdered on Wednesday with injuries on the face in an abandoned house belonging to Sri Ramalinga Swami Temple in Panagudi.

After the residents alerted the police, they sent the body for post mortem. They have registered a case and collected CCTV footages from nearby areas to identify the assailants.

They said Ramar’s relatives refused to give a share to Pasumathi as agreed as his mother Muthu belonged to a different caste. So, Ramar’s relatives might have murdered him, they suspect.