Madurai

Youth found murdered

TIRUNELVELI

A youth was found murdered with multiple stab injuries at Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai on Sunday.

Police said while the right wrist had been chopped off, his face had been damaged badly with multiple cuts. After the passers-by informed Palayamkottai police, Commissioner Senthamaraikannan, Deputy Commissioner of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar, and other police officials sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

During investigation, the police found that the deceased U. David, 27, of Manakavalanpillai Nagar in Palayamkottai was an accused in a murder case. Hence, police suspect that it could be a murder for revenge. Police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2021 7:09:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/youth-found-murdered/article35800800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY