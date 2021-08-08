Youth found murdered

TIRUNELVELI

A youth was found murdered with multiple stab injuries at Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai on Sunday.

Police said while the right wrist had been chopped off, his face had been damaged badly with multiple cuts. After the passers-by informed Palayamkottai police, Commissioner Senthamaraikannan, Deputy Commissioner of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar, and other police officials sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

During investigation, the police found that the deceased U. David, 27, of Manakavalanpillai Nagar in Palayamkottai was an accused in a murder case. Hence, police suspect that it could be a murder for revenge. Police have registered a case.