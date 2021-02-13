Youth found murdered

Ajith, 28, son of Perumal of Chatiram Pudukulam, was found murdered on the Nariyuthu-Abishekapatti stretch here on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan visited the scene of crime. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the murder may have been committed by a gang at some other location and the body might have been abandoned here under the cover of darkness.
A senior officer, who inspected the spot and held inquiries with a few suspects, said that Ajith may have figured in the country bomb hurling incident, which was reported a few days ago near the Thatchanallur police station. “Whether, the accused, in the case had any enmity with Ajith and had murdered him is being examined,” the officer said.
A police officer, who said that Ajith had a law degree, added that other angles were also being examined. His mobile phone calls were being tracked.
