Youth found murdered

23 November 2020 19:31 IST

TENKASI

A youth was found murdered near Kadanganeri near Alangulam in Tenkasi district on Sunday night.

Police said A. Sivanraj, 23, a driver from Kadanganeri under Ooththumalai police station limits near Alangulam, did not return home after he went out on Sunday night with his friends Selvakumar, Raja and Kanagaraj, also from the same village.

As Sivanraj did not come back even after late in the night, his father Aanaikutti Pandian and others started searching for him and found his body lying on the village outskirts with multiple cut injuries.

On getting information, the Ooththumalai police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

During investigation, police found that two rival groups from Kadanganeri clashed frequently in which one Samuththirakani was hacked a few months ago. In retaliation, the opposite group might have murdered Sivanraj after taking him to a secluded place with the help of his friends, the police suspect. Further investigations are on.