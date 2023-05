May 05, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

A 23-year-old youth, Suryaprakash of MK Puram was found dead near R. R. Mandapam in the early hours of Friday.

The police said that the youth had been strangulated to death. Mathichiyam police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused. Meanwhile, an armed gang had attacked more than five persons in their attempt to snatch mobile phones.

The victims sustained bleeding injuries and were treated at the Government Rajaji Hospital.