Youth found dead, murder case registered

24 May 2020 22:21 IST

MADURAI

A 24-year-old man, Vicky alias A. Subramanian of Avaniapuram, was found dead with injuries at Vellaikkal on Sunday afternoon.

Avaniapuram police have booked a case of murder as the body bore injuries and his mother had filed a statement that he was assaulted by some people two days back. The police said that the deceased had attacked one Mari in Tirupparankundram in 2018. Subramanian, who had been to Mumbai, returned home only some six months back.

His mother told the police that two days back, he was assaulted by some people. He had been fearing for his life. The youth who had gone out at 11.30 a.m. did not return home.

His body was found near Vellaikkal with grievous injuries and his bike had also suffered damage. The police suspect that it could have been a murder that was made out to look like an accident.