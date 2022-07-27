Madurai

Youth found dead in well near Madurai

Special Correspondent MADURAI: July 27, 2022 14:06 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 14:06 IST

A 25-year-old youth, V. Balaji, of M. Subbulapuram was found dead with his body covered with a plastic sack and limbs tied, inside a farm well in Peraiyur, on Tuesday.

The police said that the body was in a decomposed state.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire and Rescue Services personnel pulled out the body from the agricultural well belonging to Samyraj farm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The head was wrapped in saree and the body up to the waist was covered with a plastic sack. The hands and legs were tied with ropes.

An ATM card found in his body helped the police identify him.

The police said that the man was hailing from Subbulapuram. His parents were living in Virudhunagar and his wife had gone for delivery.

The perpetrators of the murder and the motive for the crime are being investigated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Madurai
crime
police
Read more...