Youth found dead in well near Madurai
Fire and Rescue Services personnel pulled out the body from an agricultural well
A 25-year-old youth, V. Balaji, of M. Subbulapuram was found dead with his body covered with a plastic sack and limbs tied, inside a farm well in Peraiyur, on Tuesday.
The police said that the body was in a decomposed state.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel pulled out the body from the agricultural well belonging to Samyraj farm.
The head was wrapped in saree and the body up to the waist was covered with a plastic sack. The hands and legs were tied with ropes.
An ATM card found in his body helped the police identify him.
The police said that the man was hailing from Subbulapuram. His parents were living in Virudhunagar and his wife had gone for delivery.
The perpetrators of the murder and the motive for the crime are being investigated.
