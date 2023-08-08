Youth for India Fellowship Programme inaugurated

August 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MADURAI

SBI Foundation’s Youth for India Fellowship Programme 2023-24 in association with DHAN Foundation was inaugurated in Madurai on Monday. The 13-month-long rural development programme aims to connect India’s youth with rural communities, understand their challenges and work together to co-create sustainable solutions.

Collaborating with 14 NGOs this year to work on the development projects in rural areas, the fellowship programme enables urban Indian youth to make a significant impact at the grassroot level.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of the Public Works Department B. Chandra Mohan said that it was heartening to witness the impact created by the Youth for India Fellowship Programme over the years which took the selected young professionals from multiple sectors through a journey that not only transformed themselves but also gave them an insight and ability to transform communities and people around them.

Welcoming the current batch, MD and CEO of SBI Foundation Sanjay Prakash said that the Youth for India Fellowship programme has empowered more than 520 change makers, working in over 200 villages across 20 States and Union Territories touching the lives of around one lakh community members. Many of them have become successful entrepreneurs, he said.

Founder and ED of DHAN Foundation M. P. Vasimalai said that everyone should have clarity on the purpose of life. He said that they had to work as an enabler and not as charity and work towards enabling the community to be self-sufficient and sustainable as their own.

At the week-long orientation programme, the members will be familiarised with the development sector and the rural work culture, preparing them for the fellowship journey fostering positive social change.

