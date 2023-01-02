Youth falls into gorge in Rajapalayam, dies

January 02, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Rajapalayam

Failure to put up barricades and proper signages about digging of road led to death of a youth, Pon Irulappan (30), who accidentally fell into the over 10-foot-deep gorge here on Sunday night.

The police said that the gorge was dug up to plug leakage in the underground drinking water pipeline put up under Tamirabarani Combined Drinking Water project on T.P. Mills Road.

Irulappan, who was returning home on his motorbike late in the night, failed to notice the gorge and his bike plunged into the trench.

Family members had been searching for him after he did not return home in the night.

However, passers-by noticed him lying dead inside the trench and alerted the police.

Barricading with proper signage could have averted the accident, local people complained.