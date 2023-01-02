HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth falls into gorge in Rajapalayam, dies

January 02, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

Failure to put up barricades and proper signages about digging of road led to death of a youth, Pon Irulappan (30), who accidentally fell into the over 10-foot-deep gorge here on Sunday night.

The police said that the gorge was dug up to plug leakage in the underground drinking water pipeline put up under Tamirabarani Combined Drinking Water project on T.P. Mills Road.

Irulappan, who was returning home on his motorbike late in the night, failed to notice the gorge and his bike plunged into the trench.

Family members had been searching for him after he did not return home in the night.

However, passers-by noticed him lying dead inside the trench and alerted the police.

Barricading with proper signage could have averted the accident, local people complained.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.