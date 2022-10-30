Youth engaged in hare hunting near Palani sustains pellet injuries

The injured was engaged in hare hunting, along with two others, when he was accidentally shot

The Hindu Bureau PALANI
October 30, 2022 12:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old man sustained pellet injuries in his chest on Saturday midnight at a farm in Manoor near Palani in Dindigul district.

According to the district police, the injured has been identified as Karthik of Kumbakonam.

“The injured along with two others, Maharajan, 26, of Kumbakonam, and Praveen, 25, of Palani were engaged in hare hunting in the farm when he was accidentally shot,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Karthik who was admitted to Government Hospital at Palani was later shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the pellet was removed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr Baskaran said he is in a stable condition and that further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madurai
Dindigul
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app