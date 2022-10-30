Madurai

Youth engaged in hare hunting near Palani sustains pellet injuries

A 25-year-old man sustained pellet injuries in his chest on Saturday midnight at a farm in Manoor near Palani in Dindigul district.

According to the district police, the injured has been identified as Karthik of Kumbakonam.

“The injured along with two others, Maharajan, 26, of Kumbakonam, and Praveen, 25, of Palani were engaged in hare hunting in the farm when he was accidentally shot,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

Karthik who was admitted to Government Hospital at Palani was later shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the pellet was removed.

Mr Baskaran said he is in a stable condition and that further investigation is on.


