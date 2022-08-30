Youth ends life

Special Correspondent
August 30, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

NAGERCOIL

ADVERTISEMENT

A youth has allegedly ended his life after holding a business rival and two police officers responsible for his extreme decision.

The police said B. Vinish, 30, a cable television operator from Bhoothapandi, who was facing a few cases, including a murder case, was found dead in the cremation ground there on Monday evening. As he had reportedly ended his life after leaving a suicide note, the police sent the body to Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam for a post-mortem.

In the suicide note, Vinish, who was recently arrested based on a complaint from his business rival S. Gopalan from Bhoothapandi, and got enlarged on bail, said Gopalan filed a “false complaint” against him that led to his arrest but he did not involve in any unlawful activity for the past few years

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the backing of a couple of police officers, Gopalan was constantly disturbing his cable television business and took Rs. 1.50 lakh from him forcibly with the support of the police officers.

Vinish allegedly named Gopalan and the police officers in the suicide note as responsible for his extreme decision.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 Further investigations are on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app