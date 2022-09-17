Youth ends life due to torture by moneylenders

Special Correspondent SIVAKASI
September 17, 2022 19:57 IST

Family members of a 26-year-old youth, P. Prakashraj of Tiruthangal, who died on Thursday have alleged that torture by moneylenders had forced him to take his life.

Tiruthangal police have booked four persons, including two women, under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act - 2003. In her complaint, Prakashraj's mother P. Seetha (50) said she had taken loans for interest from R. Manickam (29), M. Karuppasamy (29), S. Lakshmi (53) and P. Tamilselvi.

Since she could not pay the exorbitant interest, they started to torture her and her son. When she and her husband had gone to Srivilliputtur, her son ended his life at their home, she said.

Later, she found that her son had left video and audio messages in his mobile phone about the torture by the moneylenders that took his life.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

