ADVERTISEMENT

Youth ends life after murdering grandmother

April 20, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A youth ended his life after allegedly murdering his grandmother as she refused to give money for buying liquor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Ajith, 23, of Melakattuvilai under Thiruvattar police station limits in Kanniyakumari district, was a painter addicted to alcohol. He was living with his grandmother Dhasammal, 80, after his father Pushparaj passed away. When he attacked Dhasammal demanding money for buying liquor on Friday evening, their neighbours shouted at him and he left the spot.

As Dhasammal’s house remained locked on Saturday morning, the neighbours came to the house and found her lying in a pool of blood in a room. They also found Ajith dead in another room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alerted by the public, Thiruvattar police rushed to the house and sent the bodies to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police suspect that Ajith, after murdering Dhasammal, might have ended his life fearing police action.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US