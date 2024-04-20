GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth ends life after murdering grandmother

April 20, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A youth ended his life after allegedly murdering his grandmother as she refused to give money for buying liquor.

Police said Ajith, 23, of Melakattuvilai under Thiruvattar police station limits in Kanniyakumari district, was a painter addicted to alcohol. He was living with his grandmother Dhasammal, 80, after his father Pushparaj passed away. When he attacked Dhasammal demanding money for buying liquor on Friday evening, their neighbours shouted at him and he left the spot.

As Dhasammal’s house remained locked on Saturday morning, the neighbours came to the house and found her lying in a pool of blood in a room. They also found Ajith dead in another room.

Alerted by the public, Thiruvattar police rushed to the house and sent the bodies to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The police suspect that Ajith, after murdering Dhasammal, might have ended his life fearing police action.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

