Youth electrocuted near Tiruchendur temple

November 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

A youth from Madurai was electrocuted near Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Thursday.

Police said Jothibasu of Thirupparankundram in Madurai had come to Tiruchendur on Thursday along with his family and relatives to offer prayers at the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple. After taking dip in the sea, Jothibasu’s son Prasad, 22, sat in front of the police outpost near the temple.

As he accidentally stepped on the ‘earthing pipe’ installed near the police outpost to conduct electricity into the earth, Prasad suffered electric shock. When Mr. Jothibasu tried to save his son, he also suffered mild electric shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Prasad was rushed to the Tiruchendur Government Hospital, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

Tiruchendur temple police have registered a case in this connection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.