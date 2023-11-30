ADVERTISEMENT

Youth electrocuted near Tiruchendur temple

November 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

A youth from Madurai was electrocuted near Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Thursday.

 Police said Jothibasu of Thirupparankundram in Madurai had come to Tiruchendur on Thursday along with his family and relatives to offer prayers at the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple. After taking dip in the sea, Jothibasu’s son Prasad, 22, sat in front of the police outpost near the temple.

 As he accidentally stepped on the ‘earthing pipe’ installed near the police outpost to conduct electricity into the earth, Prasad suffered electric shock. When Mr. Jothibasu tried to save his son, he also suffered mild electric shock.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Even though Prasad was rushed to the Tiruchendur Government Hospital, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

 Tiruchendur temple police have registered a case in this connection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US